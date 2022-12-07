Dean Capital Management Has $750,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

