Dean Capital Management Invests $868,000 in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.34% of Miller Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 340.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,225. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $316.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

