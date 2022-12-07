Dean Capital Management Sells 189 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter.

Alexander’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALX traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $237.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.96 and a twelve month high of $274.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

