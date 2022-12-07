Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,052,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.