Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,281,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.88. 21,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.86. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,358 shares of company stock worth $15,372,332. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

