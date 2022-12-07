Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 1,548,924 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 4.33% of Merus worth $44,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRUS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,630,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,771 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 384,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,603,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 5,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,184. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Merus Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.