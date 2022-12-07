Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Cuts Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,440 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.09% of Pulmonx worth $51,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,189,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 102,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pulmonx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Stock Up 0.5 %
LUNG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.