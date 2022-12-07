Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Cuts Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,440 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.09% of Pulmonx worth $51,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,189,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 102,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pulmonx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,755 shares of company stock valued at $534,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

