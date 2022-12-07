Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Increases Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 6.72% of Inozyme Pharma worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 125.4% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 664,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 2,618.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,422. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.10.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

