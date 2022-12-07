Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,378,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,536,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 248,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $280,574.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,956 shares of company stock worth $5,529,855. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
