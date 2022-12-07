Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.82% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NKTX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.06. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock valued at $396,093. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

