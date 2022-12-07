Dejitaru Tsuka Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.75 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $65.30 million and $4.75 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $941.37 or 0.05594003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.25 or 0.29885821 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07170338 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,677,574.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

