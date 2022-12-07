Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 1,080,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,250. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.