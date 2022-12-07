Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 55,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,578. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.