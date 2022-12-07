Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after buying an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,363,000 after acquiring an additional 659,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.