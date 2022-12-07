Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,780. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52-week low of $124.44 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.