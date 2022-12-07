Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 22,264 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 945,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

ALLO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 16,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.57. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

