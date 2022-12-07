Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 3,499 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.5 %

QGEN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($56.75) to €54.60 ($57.47) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

