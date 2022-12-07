Delphia USA Inc. Sells 32,221 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

