Delphia USA Inc. Sells 407 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 114,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,463. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

