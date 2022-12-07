Dendur Capital LP Purchases 200,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Party City Holdco comprises 0.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 1.35% of Party City Holdco worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 189.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 268,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $555,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 19.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 295,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 178.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 30.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 43,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.52.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

