DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. 104,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,241. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

