DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 349 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.78. 94,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,977. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.84.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.