DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 615 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.04. 69,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

