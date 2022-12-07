DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 26.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pool by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.77 and its 200-day moving average is $347.57. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $571.45.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

