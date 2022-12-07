DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.15. 80,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

