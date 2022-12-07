DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.76. The company had a trading volume of 147,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,702. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.33 and a 200-day moving average of $393.32.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.