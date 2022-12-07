DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

