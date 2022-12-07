DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

