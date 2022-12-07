DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.23. 61,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average is $161.27. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

