DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:SSD traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

