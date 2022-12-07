DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 257,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 1,506,193 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.