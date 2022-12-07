DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 257,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 1,506,193 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

