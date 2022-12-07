Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Position Lessened by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,633 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global comprises approximately 1.2% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.70% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. 14,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

