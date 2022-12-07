Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.52. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 3,258 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 481.23% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

