Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.76. 226,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,862,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 144.0% during the third quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.