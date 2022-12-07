Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires New Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000. Freshpet comprises 0.8% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.26% of Freshpet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,308. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

