Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

