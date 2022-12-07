Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $17.52 Million in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,125,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,000. Alaunos Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.07% of Alaunos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCRT. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TCRT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,028. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
