Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Lowers Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. EPR Properties comprises 1.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.23% of EPR Properties worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 11,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.