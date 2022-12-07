Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 323,564 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,564 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 267,362 shares in the last quarter.

AGRO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 13,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $881.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

