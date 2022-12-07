Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $1.17 Million Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.08% of Enovix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 61,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,088. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,349,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

