Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Diversey were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. Barclays decreased their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

