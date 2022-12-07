Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 351,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,996. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The stock has a market cap of C$430.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIV shares. CIBC raised Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

