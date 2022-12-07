Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 7,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,092,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Doximity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 32.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.