Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. 224,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $109.70.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.