Dravo Bay LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 283.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 184,611 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,100,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,869. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

