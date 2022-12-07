Dravo Bay LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 513,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

