Dravo Bay LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after buying an additional 370,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after acquiring an additional 444,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.45.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.