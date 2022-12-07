Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 382,533 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,533 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Golar LNG worth $40,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.7% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLNG. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Price Performance

About Golar LNG

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 20,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

