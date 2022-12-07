Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,159 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Endava worth $37,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE:DAVA traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,109. Endava plc has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $170.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.