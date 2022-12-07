Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294,654 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 1.2% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $72,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 234,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.